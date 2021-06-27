June 27, 2021

WHY MILLEY READ MARX: A perceptive analysis by journalist Lee Smith of the recent congressional appearance by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

“Milley said he reads to understand what other people think, but people who boast of having read Marx are trying to shape what other people think about them. He is addressing the kind of people who think reading Marx is part of the foundation of a well-rounded education.

“In America, these are the men and women of the establishment left who not coincidentally sit on the boards of big corporations and decide who gets to earn a million-dollar paycheck simply by occupying the board seat next to them. Saying you’ve read Marx shows that you’re ok, even if you’ve spent your career with an American flag on your shoulder.”

This is the guy His Fraudulency will depend upon for strategic military advice when China invades Taiwan. And Russia completes its re-conquest of the Ukraine.