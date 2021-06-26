June 26, 2021

WHITE PROGRESSIVES SHOCKED TO LEARN BLACK AND LATINO VOTERS DON’T SHARE THEIR RADICAL ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ VIEWS:

The New York Times was forced to admit what has been obvious for a while: Minority communities don’t support progressives’ radical views on criminal justice.

Democrats most left-wing supporters claim their calls to “defund the police” will help minority communities, but those communities know the truth.

From the Times:

In a contest that centered on crime and public safety, Eric Adams, who emerged as the leading Democrat, focused much of his message on denouncing progressive slogans and policies that he said threatened the lives of “Black and brown babies” and were being pushed by “a lot of young, white, affluent people.” A retired police captain and Brooklyn’s borough president, he rejected calls to defund the Police Department and pledged to expand its reach in the city.

Black and brown voters in Brooklyn and the Bronx flocked to his candidacy, awarding Mr. Adams with sizable leading margins in neighborhoods from Eastchester to East New York. Though the official winner may not be known for weeks because of the city’s new ranked-choice voting system, Mr. Adams holds a commanding edge in the race that will be difficult for his rivals to overcome.

As the Times admitted, the evidence provided by Adams’ support in New York shows “a disconnect between progressive activists and the rank-and-file Black and Latino voters who they say have the most to gain from their agenda.”