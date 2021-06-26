June 26, 2021
WHITE PROGRESSIVES SHOCKED TO LEARN BLACK AND LATINO VOTERS DON’T SHARE THEIR RADICAL ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ VIEWS:
The New York Times was forced to admit what has been obvious for a while: Minority communities don’t support progressives’ radical views on criminal justice.
Democrats most left-wing supporters claim their calls to “defund the police” will help minority communities, but those communities know the truth.
From the Times:
In a contest that centered on crime and public safety, Eric Adams, who emerged as the leading Democrat, focused much of his message on denouncing progressive slogans and policies that he said threatened the lives of “Black and brown babies” and were being pushed by “a lot of young, white, affluent people.” A retired police captain and Brooklyn’s borough president, he rejected calls to defund the Police Department and pledged to expand its reach in the city.
Black and brown voters in Brooklyn and the Bronx flocked to his candidacy, awarding Mr. Adams with sizable leading margins in neighborhoods from Eastchester to East New York. Though the official winner may not be known for weeks because of the city’s new ranked-choice voting system, Mr. Adams holds a commanding edge in the race that will be difficult for his rivals to overcome.
As the Times admitted, the evidence provided by Adams’ support in New York shows “a disconnect between progressive activists and the rank-and-file Black and Latino voters who they say have the most to gain from their agenda.”
Heck, even those who want to defund the police don’t believe it themselves: Jamaal Bowman requested special police protection for his Yonkers home.
Freshman U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman — a champion of defunding cops who claims policing is rife with “white supremacy” — asked for and received a special police detail to guard his Yonkers home in the days following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, The Post has learned.
“About a week after the Jan. 6th incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Congressman’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told The Post.
“In response, our Intelligence Unit was notified of the request and the local precinct instituted what is called a directed patrol at the Congressman’s home for the next two weeks,” Politopoulos said.
Politopoulos said police have not detected anything unusual in Bowman’s area for the last several years.
