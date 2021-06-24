June 24, 2021

JIM TREACHER: John McAfee, Rest In Power.

John McAfee was crazy as hell, possibly a murderer, and definitely a swindler. And I really liked him.

He was no role model, which is precisely why he would’ve been a good president. He would’ve gotten $#!+ done, regardless of who hated his guts or kissed his ass. Well, no, probably not, but so what? It still would’ve been fun. He would’ve owned the libs and the cons at the same time, every single day, all while drunk off his keister.

And he wouldn’t need to sneak around with any interns, either. He’d be honest about his needs and fill the Oval Office with hookers.