June 24, 2021

RADICAL LEFT, NOT THE RIGHT, IS THE MAJOR THREAT: Amazing, is it not, how His Fraudulency and his loyal mouthpieces in the Mainstream Media constantly talk about the national security threat allegedly posed by the Proud Boys, “White Supremacists,” and other elements of the “Radical Right.”

They’re not the perpetually rioting mobs burning down Portland, or causing billions of dollars in destruction across dozens of major cities. No, the guys lighting the fires, killing policemen and making American cities unlivable are all from the Radical Left. Issues & Insights has more, much more.