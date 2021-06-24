June 24, 2021

ROGER SIMON: No Joke: Joy Behar Reveals Hidden Truth of Leftist Bigotry.

I never watch “The View”—life is too short—except when it is thrust upon me by a supposedly controversial clip on cable news.

One of those occasions arose the other day when their old standby Joy Behar made what she later called an “inappropriate” joke about Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who had just become the first active player in NFL history to come out as gay.

The liberal women on the show chortled away at the alleged witticism only to be caught up short by Meghan McCain—the woman carefully chosen for the “conservative” slot on the program—who registered extreme disapproval. The usual leftwing suspects rushed to downplay the incident, but nevertheless, it went viral.

If you haven’t yet heard the joke, played endlessly elsewhere, I’ll be discreet and leave it to this link. (Warning: It’s not a very good one. Richard Pryor and Joan Rivers are dead.)

But this is not about Ms. Behar—one of those mediocrities who for mysterious reasons ends up making millions on television.

Something more important is being revealed by this, to use the colloquial term, “Freudian slip.” (Actually, this kind of “accidental” revelation way predates Freud and is really just common sense. Aristophanes was no doubt aware of such things and probably many before him.)

Behind the joke, and the immediate positive response from the loyal liberal ladies on hand, is something I have observed, and have been yearning to say, for some time:

The left is considerably more bigoted than the right in matters of both race and sex.