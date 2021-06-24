June 24, 2021

IF YOU TRANSLATE THIS TO DEMENTED KAKISTOKRAT MANIPULATED BY A CABAL: Biden: “If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons”.

I think what you’ll hear is “we want to do stuff to you that would make you shoot us, so we’re going to threaten you with nukes, till you give us your guns.”

Mister Biden: Middle Eastern insurgents with IDEs kept the US at bay and made us bleed for decades. You really want to threaten armed Americans?

Look, demented is one thing, but you’re demented, your wife dresses you funny, and your Junta are a bunch of uneducated and brainless morons.



Meme Courtesy of the Glorious Meme Commissary of the Proletariat. Purveyors of Fine Memes to Americans Who’ve Had About Enough since 2021. Find memes, redistribute, laugh. Watch the left flop around and bite the rug in impotent rage.