June 23, 2021

THE BREAKFAST CLUB: Jerry Seinfeld To Star In And Direct Unfrosted; Netflix Wins Movie About Creation Of The Pop-Tart.

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” he said. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Seinfeld deconstructed the Pop-Tart joke in a video segment for The New York Times (watch it below). It recounted the moment when, as a schoolkid, his world was rocked by the breakfast product. “How did they know that there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape as the box it comes in, and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?”