June 23, 2021
THE BREAKFAST CLUB: Jerry Seinfeld To Star In And Direct Unfrosted; Netflix Wins Movie About Creation Of The Pop-Tart.
“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” he said. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”
Seinfeld deconstructed the Pop-Tart joke in a video segment for The New York Times (watch it below). It recounted the moment when, as a schoolkid, his world was rocked by the breakfast product. “How did they know that there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape as the box it comes in, and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?”
It’s good to see Seinfeld back in action, answering the important questions.