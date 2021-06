BIDEN TO GUN OWNERS: If you want to take on the U.S. government, you’d better have F-15s and nukes.

Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: ‘You’ll Never Beat The Government With Just Guns,’ Says Party That Also Believes Government Was Almost Toppled By Unarmed Mob On January 6.

Update: “DC is threatening to nuke its own people again. The Swalwell Doctrine,” Jon Gabriel dubs it.