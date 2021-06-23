June 23, 2021

DON SURBER: Manchin Is Not The Problem: Democrats Are.

Democrats did not win the last Senate elections. Republicans did. They did not win by as wide a margin as they needed to maintain control of the Senate, but the American people backed them, not Democrats.

And Democrats cannot handle that. They pretend that they received a landslide last November and January, when they actually lost. By believing their own Fake News, Democrats set themselves not only to fail but to fail spectacularly.

Republicans won 20 of the 35 senate races last year. Republicans received 49% of the vote, Democrats 47%.

This split the Senate 50-50. As president of the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris decides any tie vote.

But Democrats want to pretend that they have this mandate from the people, which they do not have.

The echo chamber of the Washington media unthinkingly repeats their talking points. So reliably on message are ABC-CBS-CNN-NBC-MSNBC-AP that I truly believe their anchors are trans-species parrots. After decades of misleading the public, most people no longer follow them down the dark alleys of politics, where liberals mug them.

For example, since January the media have called Republican efforts to reform state voting laws Jim Crow. The media portrays Democrats as champions of voting rights, when in fact Democrats want to void state laws and have Washington run state and local elections.

The things Democrats want, voters do not want.

CNS News reported on its recent poll. It said, “Fully 78% of U.S. voters say asking voters to present a photo as proof of identity is an appropriate method of ensuring election integrity – more than four times the 17.2% who say it’s an unreasonable form of voter suppression. Another 4.8% say they ‘don’t know.'”