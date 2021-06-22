June 22, 2021

FIRE EXPOSES U. OF OKLAHOMA WORKSHOP TRAINING TEACHERS TO CENSOR AND INDOCTRINATE. OU has been a bad actor on these issues for a long time. From the video:

“If they’re writing and their goal is like ‘Oh, I should be able to use whatever pronouns I deem acceptable for this person despite how they identify,’ then they are invalidating that person’s humanity and their existence. And that’s not acceptable. So I flat out tell them that. This is what this is doing. You need to pick something else. You’re not doing that.”

This, in a class about argumentation. College does not have to be this way. It shouldn’t be this way.