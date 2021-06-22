June 22, 2021

“DEVIL” IS SUCH A JUDGEMENTAL WORD: Tasmanian devils kill every penguin on tiny Australian island.

They are not native to the island; they’ve driven the native penguins extinct, endangered another species, and so traumatized the native geese that they’re roosting in trees. But don’t worry! The Save The Tasmanian Devil Program “continually monitor and evaluate” their activities.

I don’t know why I’m thinking of the homeless that infest Denver and have been given carte blanche to use public transport (for free) and camp anywhere they want to, even as the population was under house arrest.

Must be some weird cross-wiring of my brain….