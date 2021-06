RICHARD FERNANDEZ: The G7 Does Not Bode Well for the Globalists. “Biden returns from G7 with a new cold war with China and its junior partner Russia under way. With each new sinister report out of China, the globalists must feel like those movie brides who are progressively discovering evidence their charming new husband is a serial killer, and always has been. But they cannot even act on that belated realization without deranging their domestic Woke agenda.”