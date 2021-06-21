June 21, 2021

HEATHER GERKEN’S DEANSHIP IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: The New Yorker: What Is Going On At Yale Law School? “From certain vantage points, everyone in this story looks unsympathetic.”

The problems at Yale predate Gerken — Bob Post’s deanship was awful and laid the foundation — but the place needs firm, common-sense leadership instead of capitulation to mobs. When I was there a group of students presented a demand to one of the older professors, who responded “that might bother me, if I cared what students thought.” That’s a much healthier response. Right now a relatively small number of students are bullying other students, and faculty, and the administration isn’t doing anything about it.