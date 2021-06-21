June 21, 2021

“IT’S A LONG TRADITION IN RHODE ISLAND:” Sheldon Whitehouse’s systemic racism. “As GoLocalProvidence notes, Whitehouse didn’t wait a fortnight after George Floyd’s death before decrying its supposed cause of systemic racism. ‘We hear the voices of the peaceful protestors who have marched. We can and must do better to root out systemic racism in its many forms,’ Whitehouse wrote in a statement at the time. And yet, here’s Whitehouse who’s apparently unwilling to root out systemic racism in a club in which he and his wife have an ownership stake. Notably, this comes the day after the first celebration of the new Juneteenth federal holiday, which Whitehouse enthusiastically supported. D’oh!…If a Republican belonged to an all-white club, the media would never let it go. It certainly seems odd that the national media has yet to make an issue out of this even after 15 years for this prominent progressive Democrat, doesn’t it?”

Not at all. Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen:



