June 20, 2021

THIS IS CNN: Don Lemon: ‘I don’t know’ that US sees black people as ‘fully human.’

“I don’t think America has seen enough people like me. I don’t think America intimately knows enough people like me. I would love America to see black people, especially black gay men, as, and I hate this word, normal, and as human beings, and as part of the culture. … I don’t know if America sees black people and especially black gay men as fully human, and as deserving of the American dream,” he told the Washington Post.

Plus:

Lemon argued black and white people are “living in two different realities,” saying former President Donald Trump was “the necessary wake-up for America to realize just how racist it is.”

Flashback: Trump May Have Lost, But Trumpism Won. “And you can see a Trump realignment, bigly, in the fact that Trump markedly increased support among blacks, Hispanics, and Asians (not to mention the Holy Grail of Intersectionality, ‘Other’). And in the fact that Trump doubled his support against LGBT voters. And in the fact that Trump only seemed to lose ground among… Whites.”