June 21, 2021

THAT’S NOT FUNNY: Facebook to update its community standards to clarify what it considers satire. “The Oversight Board pointed out in its recommendation that while Facebook has said it will make exceptions for satire, it doesn’t specify how or what qualifies as satire in its guidelines. Facebook said in its post that in addition to making its guidelines around satire clearer, it would ‘initiate a review of identical content with parallel context,” and may take further action.'”

