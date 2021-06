GOV. ABBOTT VETOES FUNDING FOR TEXAS STATE LEGISLATURE, INCLUDING LAWMAKERS’ PAY: “Abbott said in a statement that ‘Texans don’t run from a legislative fight, and they don’t walk away from unfinished business. ’Funding should not be provided for those who quit their job early, leaving their state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for an additional legislative session. I therefore object to and disapprove of these appropriations,’ the governor said.”