June 19, 2021

ADMIT IT: YOU LOVE PIZZA. A mini-review and plug for Anthony Falco‘s “Pizza Czar” a combination personal history and a complete compendium on how to make various doughs, sauces, and even cheese. Round pies, pan pies, white pies, traditional pies, nouveau-cuisine pies– it’s all here. And for what it’s worth, Anthony who is not particularly political one way or the other, has been the target and obsession of an irrational internet cancel culture stalker (not going to link him) who has managed to succeed in interfering with the business of an honest working-class guy who made good. So buying the book not only gets you a great cookbook, but sends a big “F-U” to the social justice keyboard warriors.

