June 20, 2021

TED CRUZ SLAMS ‘EVIL’ CRITICAL RACE THEORY AS A ‘LIE,’ CALLS IT ‘EVERY BIT AS RACIST AS A KLANSMEN IN WHITE SHEETS:’

According to Cruz, a reporter tried to get the Republican senator on a “gotcha” question last week, asking him, “What is critical race theory?” Cruz theorized the Capitol Hill reporter thought the question would trip him up because the reporter likely believes “conservatives are morons,” and they “don’t know what they’re talking about.”

“I explained to him and I said, ‘Well, it’s a theory that derives from Marxism. Carl Marx viewed the entire world as a conflict between classes, between the owners of capital and the working men and women, the proletariat,'” Cruz said. “A fundamental battle in society.”

“Critical race theory takes that same Marxist concept except it replaces ‘class’ with ‘race,'” he explained. “And it says all of America and all of the world is a battle between the races.”

“Critical race theory says every white person is a racist,” Cruz stated. “Critical race theory says America’s fundamentally racist and irredeemably racist. Critical race theory seeks to turn us against each other and if someone has a different color skin, seeks to make us hate that person.”

“And let me tell you right now, critical race theory is bigoted, it is a lie and it is every bit as racist as the Klansmen in white sheets,” Cruz emphatically proclaimed, which was greeted by applause from the conservative audience.