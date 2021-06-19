June 19, 2021

CHICAGO ALDERMAN SAYS GANGS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR CHICAGO PROBLEMS, NOT RACISM, AS MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT CLAIMED.

Related: Urban Criminal Gangs in the Civil War to Come. “Although murders in Chicago seemed to level off in the 2005-2010 period, the percentage of murders attributable to gangs actually went up significantly. Nearly two thirds of murders in Chicago are committed by gang members. This has happened because of the close working relationship between gang leaders and many Chicago aldermen and City Hall functionaries. Major gangs have enjoyed substantial if not complete official protection from the Chicago police and prosecutors for at least twenty years.”

Fortunately, Gov. Pritzker (D) of Illinois is focused on finding the solution to both of the above stories: Illinois Governor Signs Bill to Make Official Titles Gender-Neutral. “The terms ‘alderperson’ and ‘congressperson’ will replace ‘alderman’ and ‘congressman.’”