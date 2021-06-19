«
June 19, 2021

SOCIALISM: IF YOU BUILD IT, THEY WILL LEAVE. “San Francisco saw the second largest population decline of all major cities in the U.S. in 2020, according to census data. Only one city —Baltimore — logged a greater population decline.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:22 am
