June 19, 2021

THE DEMAND FOR HATE CRIMES IN AMERICA FAR EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY: Student charged with misdemeanor for residence hall fire in hate-crime hoax. “As The College Fix previously reported, the April 18 incident was the culmination of a series of incidents that ignited racial unrest at Viterbo University throughout the spring semester. . . . Unanka spoke at the university-endorsed walkout, which attracted hundreds of students and staff. A few weeks after Unanka was arrested, President Glena Temple said that the student responsible for the dormitory fire had been identified, however, refused to provide the person’s name. Simultaneously, Temple closed the internal investigation into campus racism vandalism and graffiti. Temple refused to fully connect the dots.”