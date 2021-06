NEW HARVARD DATA (ACCIDENTALLY) REVEAL HOW LOCKDOWNS CRUSHED THE WORKING CLASS WHILE LEAVING ELITES UNSCATHED.

As Jordan Schachtel wrote late last month in a Substack article titled, “What to make of the COVID-19 lab leak theory,” “The virus was not the cause for global catastrophe. It was the response to the virus that crippled the global economy and our society. The disease was not nearly as damaging as the ‘cure’ for the disease.”