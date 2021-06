BRYAN PRESTON: Can We Talk About Joe Biden’s Horrible Choice to Give Putin a List of Things Not to Cyberattack? “What competent commander would then not expect his adversary to go straight away and attack those very targets? You’ve handed him a treasure map. Why would he then not go taking that treasure, checking items off the list as he attacks them?”

Flashback: Obama warns Cantor: ‘Don’t call my bluff.’

Neither one of that team was ever very bright.