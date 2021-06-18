June 18, 2021

«
NEW HOLIDAY SLOWS THE FEDERAL LEVIATHAN FOR ONE DAY: Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed and Biden signed into law a bill declaring Juneteenth to be a federal holiday.  Since Juneteenth (June 19) falls on a Saturday, that means today (the very next day after the bill became law) will be the work holiday.  A meeting of the Commission on Civil Rights, which had been planned for a long time and noticed in the Federal Register, had to be called off.  I assume similar activities have been called off throughout the federal bureaucracy.  It’s interesting that even our nation’s leaders are unconvinced that what the federal government does is important.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 5:51 am
