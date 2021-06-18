June 18, 2021

NEW HOLIDAY SLOWS THE FEDERAL LEVIATHAN FOR ONE DAY: Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed and Biden signed into law a bill declaring Juneteenth to be a federal holiday. Since Juneteenth (June 19) falls on a Saturday, that means today (the very next day after the bill became law) will be the work holiday. A meeting of the Commission on Civil Rights, which had been planned for a long time and noticed in the Federal Register, had to be called off. I assume similar activities have been called off throughout the federal bureaucracy. It’s interesting that even our nation’s leaders are unconvinced that what the federal government does is important.