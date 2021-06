PROF. JACOBSON: Mitch McConnell Did The Nation A Great Favor By Keeping Merrick Garland Off The Supreme Court. “If there were a scintilla of doubt that McConnell did the nation a great favor, that doubt should have been put to rest during Garland’s June 15, 2021, speech on ‘Violent Extremism and Domestic Terrorism.’ The ideological purge will make Lois Lerner blush.”

Yes, it’s quite clear that the Democrats’ strategy involves treating their opposition as terrorists.