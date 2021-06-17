June 17, 2021

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Victoria’s Secret Replaces ‘Angels’ with Megan Rapinoe, Other ‘Gender Equity Campaigners.’

The Victoria’s Secret empire was built, in part, on the wings of Heidi Klum, Gisele Bundchen, and Tyra Banks. But following a year in marketing purgatory, the famed Angels are officially no more. After more than two decades, the New York Times reports the company is doing away with its heavenly super-model parade. In its place will be a new promotional campaign called the “VS Collective” that will feature “women famous for their achievements and not their proportions,” like the soccer star and gender equality advocate Megan Rapinoe. The Angel’s demise has been some time coming. In 2019, CEO Leslie Wexner announced the end of the Angels fashion show broadcast, saying, “Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to rethink the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

Perhaps Victoria’s Secret might want to also rethink their relationship with Rapinoe? ‘U Look Asian With Those Closed Eyes:’ Woke Megan Rapinoe Mocked Asians In Unearthed Tweets.

Flashback: Feminists and conservatives agree: Good riddance to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 as a place for men to buy lingerie for women . From the beginning, women’s interests were a corporate afterthought. While the company has tried to brand itself as helping women feel good about themselves, its advertising has always been about fulfilling male fantasies. It’s not good for customers, and Victoria’s Secret doesn’t have such a great reputation with its employees, either. This summer, more than 100 models signed a petition demanding that the company protect its models from sexual misconduct. Did you know Victoria’s Secret was also closely associated with sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein? Now, after last year’s fashion show had the lowest ratings ever, the sordid event appears to be gone for good. “Oh, Thank God,” ran a headline in New York magazine’s website for women, the Cut. “It’s Over Now.”

That was from 2019’s moral panic, when it temporarily seemed like the Sexual Revolution had morphed into the French Revolution. Before the Bad Orange Man was ousted for Bad Touch Biden.

Because last year, voters evidently decided that voting out #OrangeManBad was more important than #metoo: