June 17, 2021

THE CCP IS DESPERATE TO SHUT DOWN OPPOSITION MEDIA IN HONG KONG: Apple Daily accused of using journalism to endanger national security. “Hong Kong’s national security police have arrested two executives and three news staff of Apple Daily, the only pro-democracy newspaper in the city, for foreign collusion, and raided its office. . . . Li accused the paper of publishing over 30 pieces of articles, both online and in print and in both Chinese and English, that sought foreign sanctions.”

China deserves sanctions, for this and for spreading a deadly worldwide pandemic.

A Hong Kong friend writes: “A well-placed Mainlander told me that Hong Kong will be just like every other city in China, except for a lower tax rate in five years time. I’m not so sure….. It doesn’t look as if it will take that long.”