June 17, 2021

MOST COMPANIES THAT CLAIM TO BE GREEN OR GOOD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT ARE ENVIRONMENTAL HORRORS: Once-Celebrated Onalaska Company Leaves Behind 100,000 Gallons of Hazardous Waste.

The same goes for appliances, regulations, new formulas for asphalt, etc. etc. ad nauseam. The only constant I’ve found in all the “Green” and “environmentally conscious” bull excreta pushed at us from everywhere is that it will use twice as much of what it purports to save, pollute three times as much as the old “dirty” methods and generally do nothing of worth. But hey, it allows would-be-dictators to preen and tell others how to live.