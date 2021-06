SUPPORTERS OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY THREATEN TO GET VIOLENT. “Last night in Moorhead, however, a group of extremists showed up, determined to disrupt our event. While they comprised no more than ten percent of the crowd, they tried to take over the meeting and eventually got violent, to the point where police had to be called. One woman was led away in handcuffs.”

Sue ’em. Sounds like a conspiracy to deprive people of their civil rights by shutting down their free speech.