June 17, 2021

SPACE RACE II: Three Chinese astronauts set to launch to new space station this week. “In April, China began construction of its next-generation space station with the launch of the Tianhe core module. Two additional modules will be launched in the coming 18 months, but Tianhe is ready for habitation now. When complete, the station will provide a human outpost in low-Earth orbit for China, allowing the country and partner countries to perform science experiments for the next decade.”