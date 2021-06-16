Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
NOW #1 IN ECONOMIC POLICY & DEVELOPMENT: Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell….
OH: Facebook’s CCP-Linked ‘Fact-Checker’ Is Now Censoring Stories Critical Of Zuckerberg-Funde…
»
June 16, 2021
I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN BILL KRISTOL WAS STILL
A CONSERVATIVE
:
Tweet
Posted by
Ed Driscoll
at 3:45 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE