SPENDING: Senator Schumer Will Trigger Reconciliation on Wednesday. “Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will meet with the 11 Democratic members of the Budget Committee to begin the process of passing a 2022 budget resolution. Included in next year’s budget will be Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill and his $1.8 trillion ‘American Jobs Plan’ using the reconciliation process to ram it through Congress on a party-line vote.”