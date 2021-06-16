June 16, 2021

BREAKING UP IS EASY TO DO: Atlanta May Be Headed for a Final Divorce as Communities Nationwide Seek to Redraw the Lines. “Buckhead, a portion of Atlanta, Georgia, is looking to break free from the rest of a city in rapid decline. After decades of increased safety that started ahead of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, it took one woman and a single summer to ruin it. Not even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio can beat Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ time for running a city into the ground. It took de Blasio two terms. Bottoms has been so spectacular she’s announced she won’t even run for a second one.”