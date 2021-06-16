«


June 16, 2021

GOOD: Federal judge blocks Biden’s ban on leases for drilling on public lands.

But it will frustrate the Democrats’ goal of higher gas prices at least a bit. Now if we could just undo the Keystone Pipeline decision.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:47 am
