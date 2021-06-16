June 16, 2021
GOOD: Federal judge blocks Biden’s ban on leases for drilling on public lands.
But it will frustrate the Democrats’ goal of higher gas prices at least a bit. Now if we could just undo the Keystone Pipeline decision.
