DOES HE MEAN SACRIFICE BUREAUCRATS TO CTHULHU? BECAUSE THERE’S A CHANCE OF THAT: Former Biden COVID-19 Czar Says ‘Next Time’ Americans Need To ‘Sacrifice More’ During Pandemic.

As for “Trump denied it, reeee.” Dear Leftists: Kindly can it. I denied it. Trump fell for it like a duckie, probably because of being a germaphobe. It’s the one thing he did in his time in power that truly disappointed me.