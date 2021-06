JUDICIAL TEMPERAMENT: Separation of Powers Dispute in South Dakota: Federal Judge Holds U.S. Marshal in Contempt For Refusing To Provide Vaccination Status. “Yes, a federal judge accused a Deputy U.S. Marshal of ‘kidnapping’ a prisoner. The judge also charged that the unvaccinated Marshals are the ‘most dangerous people’ in the courtroom–not the prisoners.”

Well, people more afraid of catching COVID-19 are more judgemental, study finds.