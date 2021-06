BREAKING: Biden’s Domestic Terror Agenda Confirms Conservatives’ Worst Fears. “Ironically, the president from the very Democratic Party that swelled with chants of ‘Defund the Police’ last summer pledged to allocate ‘over $77 million’ to “state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to prevent, protect against, and respond to domestic violent extremism.” This Democratic president will increase funding for law enforcement, so long as the police are pushing his New War on Terror.”