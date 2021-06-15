June 15, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: To Stage the Counter-Counter-Revolution, GOP Must Learn From Lenin.

For too long, conservatives have been on the back foot, constantly reacting to the Left’s ongoing provocations and, mostly fruitlessly, attempting either to resist them or roll them back. From gay marriage to transsexuals in the military—both long thought not only unthinkable but, in the case of the latter, unbelievable—has been but the work of a few years. During the same period, not a single major conservative policy has been enacted, in part because the Republican Party is engaged in defense, when it should be on offense.

The Trump administration managed briefly to roll back via executive order some of the most egregious excesses of the Obama administration, but it failed to finish off Obamacare—thanks, John McCain!—and even its legislative victories, such as tax reform, are in the process of being swiftly negated, thanks to the Democrats’ narrow control of both houses of Congress.

Now, under the “Biden administration”—which is by all accounts being run directly and indirectly from chez Obama in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood—the goal is to bury the Trump administration and make sure such a thing never happens again. (Why do you think Obama, alone among past presidents, broke with tradition and remained, along with his family and his advisors, in D.C. throughout the Trump administration?)

The sentient Democrats wish to make Trump an object lesson in the price of political insubordination, even to the point of trying to jail the former president as well an anathematizing his allies and supporters.

If the 2020 election wasn’t a counter-revolutionary coup, abetted by unconstitutional changes in state election law “justified” by the non-threat of COVID-19 and assiduously promoted by the media, it certainly is beginning to look very much like one. . . .

This is not the place to argue the merits (non-existent, in any case) of the two bogus impeachments. Rather it is to force the GOP to act more like the Leninist/Stalinist Democrats and speak with one voice, in the pursuit of a single objective: winning.

In these fraught times, “comity” is luxury only congenital losers can afford, and the sooner the party purges itself the better off both it and the country will be. As Barry Goldwater famously offered: “a choice, not an echo.” Now’s the time to take him up on it.

This is also no time for a “big tent” party. As the Lenin Democrats have illustrated so vividly since the planned and scripted rise of Barack Obama in 2008, a narrowly configured tent will do the job. Their party is a cozy little snuggery of woke tech oligarch billionaires with a chokehold on their media lackeys and access to more money than ever before in human history; and a seething, resentful, and violent underclass that functions as their “conscience” but more importantly as their street thugs and enforcers while posing as perpetual victims of their ideological opponents as they seek redress for their “legitimate grievances” (shopworn but still potent communist terminology).

That homogeneity has been good enough to win three of the past four presidential elections, and there’s no sign they wish to change, especially now, in the third term of the former Barry Soetero. So ideologically rigid and confident are they that they’ve cheerfully jettisoned their former base, the now-vilified white working class, and have never looked back.