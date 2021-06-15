June 15, 2021

HEINLEIN’S CRAZY YEARS (CONT’D): Nickelodeon Ratings Crash Amid LGBTQ Push. “In the last two weeks, both Nickelodeon and its preschool-targeted network, Nick Jr., have released videos championing ‘trans,’ ‘queer,’ and ‘pansexual’ inclusion. One video that sparked mass outrage depicted a cartoon version of drag queen Nina West singing about various LGBTQIA groups “[loving] each other so proudly” on ‘Blues Clues and You,’ a show for two- to five-year olds. That same video showed a female-to-male transgender beaver who appeared to have post-operative surgical scars on its chest. “