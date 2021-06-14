June 14, 2021

WELL, TO BE FAIR, MOST OF OUR LEADERS ARE ON THE ADVERSARIES’ PAYROLL: While Democracies Lecture, Their Adversaries Run Free: Team Biden confuses stern statements with progress on China, Russia and Iran.

It all sounded very impressive and was certainly a greater display of unity than former President Donald Trump ever managed to produce. Yet China and Russia appear unimpressed, as does Iran. Russia turned from consolidating its hold over Belarus to tightening the crackdown on internal dissent. China proceeded with the systematic destruction of Hong Kong’s liberties while moving forward with its ominous naval buildup. Iranian ships bearing mysterious cargos plowed steadily across the Atlantic toward its allies in the Western Hemisphere.

The harsh reality is that the U.S. and its allies are losing ground to their adversaries, and the balance of power is moving sharply against us. Worse, many Western leaders seem to have forgotten what it means to win.