June 15, 2021

Tyler O’Neil: Supreme Court Wants Biden’s View on Harvard’s SHOCKING Bias Against Asians. “The Supreme Court did not take up the case on Monday. Rather, it asked Elizabeth Prelogar, Biden’s acting solicitor general, to weigh in on the case.”

Stacey Lennox: Big Tech’s Pandemic Censorship Is Not Only Political — It’s Dangerous. “At what point will they be held accountable for their politicized censorship of scientific information over the last 18 months?”

Yours Truly: At Least the Foreign Press Is Willing to Tell the Truth About Biden. “But you can be sure that if you want to find any actual Big Media skepticism towards Democrats, you’ll have to look for news reports from countries where there aren’t any.”