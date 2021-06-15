June 15, 2021

THERE HE GOES AGAIN: White House walks back Biden’s Russia cybercriminal swap comments.

President Joe Biden reportedly gave an impressively off-the-cuff response to a reporter’s question at the G7 summit’s conclusion over the weekend. When asked yesterday about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent offer to swap respective countries’ cybercriminals, Uncle Joe said he was “open” to the idea, stating “if there’s crimes committed against Russia… and the people committing those crimes are being harbored in the United States, I’m committed to holding them accountable.” He also added that he thought Putin’s suggestion was “potentially a good sign and progress” between the two nations.

Learning of what at least sounds like Biden’s tacit approval of extraditing U.S. citizens over to Russia as part of some kind of prisoner swap scenario, the White House quickly entered damage control mode.