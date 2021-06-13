June 13, 2021

DO TELL: There Could Be a Dark Side to Mandating Vaccination, Survey Finds.

Despite infection rates being 15 times higher in Germany during the second wave in October and November, the data showed that resistance to mandatory vaccinations had increased from the first wave in April and May.

Participants were asked how likely they were to get vaccinated, based on whether the vaccinations were enforced by law or voluntary: During both waves, people were more likely to want to get vaccinated if they didn’t have to, but the gap was bigger the second time around.