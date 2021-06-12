June 12, 2021

BOMBSHELL: DEFECTOR CLAIMS TO HAVE EVIDENCE THAT CHINESE MILITARY COORDINATED CREATION AND RELEASE OF COVID-19.

Last week, Jen Van Laar at our sister site RedState broke the news that a high-ranking defector had been working for months with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), unbeknownst to either the FBI or CIA. The defector claims to have knowledge of special weapons programs in China that include bioweapons.

Now, in a new exclusive bombshell, Van Laar reports that the defector has provided evidence that the Chinese military orchestrated the creation of the COVID-19 virus, which did, in fact, leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology:

RedState has now learned some details of the information provided by the defector, including that he provided data proving that SARS-CoV-2 was manmade and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in addition to evidence confirming that the People’s Liberation Army managed the Wuhan program (and others), as Chinese virologist Yan Li-Meng told the FBI last year.

Technical details provided by the defector, RedState is told, were given to scientists (who were not told how that information was given to the government) who then re-analyzed data from published sources in conjunction with the new data and concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was engineered. And, the defector was able to confirm numerous non-public details Yan provided the US government.