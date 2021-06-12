June 12, 2021

KEYSTONE PIPELINE’S CANCELLATION SHOWS HOW ARBITRARY PRESIDENTIAL POWER SUBVERTS THE RULE OF LAW. Citizens and companies increasingly cannot count on the stability of the law when making decisions about their lives and businesses.

Unexpectedly!, as Biden and Obama’s hagiographers at Bloomberg would say. Amity Shlaes, the author of Great Society and The Forgotten Man warned correctly when promoting the latter book that business and consumer uncertainty during a regulatory-obsessed socialist regime is a great way to keep a stagnant economy from catching fire.