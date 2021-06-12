June 12, 2021

BRANDED: Unvaccinated students ‘branded’ at New Hampshire prom.

A New Hampshire high school is facing the heat for “branding” unvaccinated students at the prom.

Exeter High School officials wrote in marker on the hands of students who didn’t have a coronavirus vaccine or didn’t have a second shot. The school said it was for contact tracing, prompting a social-media outcry.

“Students who were unable to provide a vaccination card because they did not have or share a card or had not completed the full vaccination process had a number written on their hand,” read a statement from the high school that outlined safety protocols for the prom.

The event was held outside on school grounds last Friday and students were notified about the contact tracing system via a special website prior to the prom, according to the school.

However, the website doesn’t mention appear to mention the marker system.