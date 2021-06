NEW JERSEY LANDLORDS SOON TO BE BANNED FROM AUTOMATICALLY REJECTING THOSE WITH CRIMINAL RECORDS. Don’t worry, though, the bill says you can always explain to violent criminals why you rejected them, which we can be confident will go super well in all cases. I have some small experience being a landlord. Does “the other tenants, many of whom were single women, would be both scared and angry if I did rent to such people” count as a reason?