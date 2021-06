VITAMIN D UPDATE: Vitamin D deficiency may increase risk for addiction to opioids and ultraviolet rays. “‘If that patient is deficient in vitamin D, the euphoric effects of morphine could be exaggerated,’ says Fisher, ‘and that person is more likely to become addicted.'”

Well, where the sun exposure is concerned it sounds self-remedying.

Your grandmother was right: Fresh air and sunshine are good for you. Stay inside too much and you may become a heroin addict.