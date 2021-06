HMM: CDC calls ’emergency meeting’ on vaccine heart inflammation cases. This may well turn out to be overblown — that’s actually my expectation — but it’s another reason for people who don’t really need to be vaccinated, like those who have already had Covid, not to get the shot right now. And maybe a reason not to vaccinate teens and kids, who are at extremely low risk from the disease anyway, but who appear to share the risk of heart inflammation.